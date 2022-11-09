A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking women into the UK to work as prostitutes.

The 41-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both from Bolton, were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, and controlling prostitution for gain.

The duo are suspected of trafficking women by advertising them on online platforms where they are groomed into adult sex work.

Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit supported by Greater Manchester Police and Bolton Children's Social Care carried out warrants at an address in Bolton, after an investigation into a crime group suspected of bringing women into the UK for work in the sex industry.

It follows an extensive investigation with partners in Tackling Organised Exploitation (TOEX), Lancashire Police and Greater Manchester Police.

They have both been taken to a local police station for questioning.