Manchester has been listed alongside the likes of Peru, Switzerland and New Zealand in National Geographic's most 'breathtaking places' for 2023.

The list is broken down into five categories - community, nature, culture, family and adventure - and recognises destinations that are "under the radar" and "ahead of the curve".

Manchester was included in the 'family' category, which the magazine says includes places that have "inspiring journeys for all ages".

It recommends that visitors can see "the playing grounds of a storied soccer team" and be "inspired by the city's art scene as well".

The full list of National Geographic's 25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023:

Community

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

Nature

Botswana

Scottish Highlands

Slovenia

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Azores, Portugal

Culture

Egypt

Busan, South Korea

Appian Way, Italy

Charleston, South Carolina

Longmen Grottoes, China

Family

Switzerland

Trinidad & Tobago

San Francisco, California

Colombia

Manchester

Adventure

Choquequirao, Peru

New Zealand

Utah

Austria

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

