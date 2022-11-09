Manchester joins Peru and New Zealand in National Geographic's top 25 'breathtaking places' for 2023
Manchester has been listed alongside the likes of Peru, Switzerland and New Zealand in National Geographic's most 'breathtaking places' for 2023.
The list is broken down into five categories - community, nature, culture, family and adventure - and recognises destinations that are "under the radar" and "ahead of the curve".
Manchester was included in the 'family' category, which the magazine says includes places that have "inspiring journeys for all ages".
It recommends that visitors can see "the playing grounds of a storied soccer team" and be "inspired by the city's art scene as well".
The full list of National Geographic's 25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023:
Community
Dodecanese Islands, Greece
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Alberta, Canada
Laos
Ghana
Nature
Botswana
Scottish Highlands
Slovenia
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Azores, Portugal
Culture
Egypt
Busan, South Korea
Appian Way, Italy
Charleston, South Carolina
Longmen Grottoes, China
Family
Switzerland
Trinidad & Tobago
San Francisco, California
Colombia
Manchester
Adventure
Choquequirao, Peru
New Zealand
Utah
Austria
Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
