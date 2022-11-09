Skip to content

Manchester joins Peru and New Zealand in National Geographic's top 25 'breathtaking places' for 2023

Manchester was included in the 'family' category, which the magazine says includes places that have "inspiring journeys for all ages". Credit: Unsplash

Manchester has been listed alongside the likes of Peru, Switzerland and New Zealand in National Geographic's most 'breathtaking places' for 2023.

The list is broken down into five categories - community, nature, culture, family and adventure - and recognises destinations that are "under the radar" and "ahead of the curve".

Manchester was included in the 'family' category, which the magazine says includes places that have "inspiring journeys for all ages".

It recommends that visitors can see "the playing grounds of a storied soccer team" and be "inspired by the city's art scene as well".

The full list of National Geographic's 25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023:

Community

  • Dodecanese Islands, Greece

  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Alberta, Canada

  • Laos

  • Ghana

Nature

  • Botswana

  • Scottish Highlands

  • Slovenia

  • Big Bend National Park, Texas

  • Azores, Portugal

Culture

  • Egypt

  • Busan, South Korea

  • Appian Way, Italy

  • Charleston, South Carolina

  • Longmen Grottoes, China

Family

  • Switzerland

  • Trinidad & Tobago

  • San Francisco, California

  • Colombia

  • Manchester

Adventure

  • Choquequirao, Peru

  • New Zealand

  • Utah

  • Austria

  • Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

