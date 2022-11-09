A war veteran from Lancashire is reported to have died while fighting against the Russians in Ukraine.

Simon Lingard, believed to be from Blackburn and known to his friends as Grimmy, is said to have been killed in action when his trench was hit by a Russian shell on Monday 7 November.

It is reported at least two other Brits were injured in an artillery blitz in Bakhmut in the east of Ukraine.

Mr Lingard's son Jackson called his dad a "hero", and paid tribute to him on Facebook.

He wrote: "After years of dedicating his time and effort to protecting our country, my dad still had more fight in him and left the country to protect the people of Ukraine against the Russian army too.

"My heart is broken to announce that Dad has passed away in battle, a true hero and beloved to so many of us.

"I can't put into words how much he is and will be missed, but I'm comforted to know that this happened doing what he loved and surrounded by friends.

"I love you dad, I'm so proud of you.”

Many more of Mr Lingard's friends and former colleagues are paying tribute on social media.

One friend said he was "proud to have served" with Mr Lingard.

It is thought the dad-of-two volunteered to go to Ukraine after the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, his daughter Stacey said her dad was an "inspiration to all who knew him, a real life hero who died fighting for what he believed in" who was "loved and adored".

Stacey claims the Ukrainian Military has offered to get his body home to England but said they need "help to show him the respect and adoration he deserves" by giving him the "greatest send off".

She has launched the fundraising appeal to raise money for his funeral, saying: "Could you all please find it in your heart to donate anything no matter how small so we can honour our Dad and allow him to finally Rest in Peace".

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said:“We are supporting the family of a British national who has lost his life in Ukraine and we are in touch with the local authorities in connection with his death.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time.”

