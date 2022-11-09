Play Brightcove video

"Going into Disneyland and meeting your favourite character. That's how it felt."

Winning the Euros and meeting Mickey Mouse.

It's a unique comparison from England's Nikita Parris as she gives young footballers an insight into what it's like becoming a European Champion.

The Manchester United forward has certainly been living a fairytale after this summer's success.

She says: "Everyone wanting photos, everyone wanting to speak to you just for two seconds being a European Champion.

"We hadn't won a trophy in England since 1966, that's what we're reminded of all the time, but it's great to have the exposure and accessibility.

"We need to build on it as a country and not just women's football but in sport in general in England because we have great talent not just in football but in boxing, netball and rugby so we need to continue to push on."

Nikita Parris celebrates Euro 2022 win at Wembley Credit: PA Images

For Nikita inspiring the next generation is just as important as winning trophies.

As one of this country's top black players, she's a leading role model for more diversity in the women's game.

She says: "Diversity in women's football needs to improve.

"We know that as a team, as the WSL, as the FA, and it's important to have them role models and we have the opportunity for those young girls to look up to players in the first team.

"When you see it you can believe it and we've got a long way to go but we're progressing."

Nikita along with her club captain Katie Zelem surprised aspiring footballers as they joined in the girls' training session at the opening the new Fives Soccer Centre in Trafford.

Nikita Parris playing for Manchester United Credit: Natalie Mincher/SPP/Sports Press/PA Images

Despite being a Liverpool fan Nikita joined rivals Manchester United in the summer.

They're the fifth club in the 28 year old's career after spells with Everton, Manchester City, Arsenal and French side Lyon.

She says: "I think the club (Manchester United) has really progressed the women's game and we continue to do that as you can see now.

"They're in their infancy at the moment but ultimately the ambition of the club is to push for Champions League.

"With signings like myself and players like Katie Zelem, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo we've got a lot of quality there where we can push on."

Nikita may be playing in the red of Manchester but she still has just as much support from her family in Liverpool.

That includes her boxing World Champion sister Natasha Jonas.

Natasha Jonas celebrates winning the WBO Female World Super-Welterweight title Credit: Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images

She says: "We've been competing since childhood so we had to be good at something.

"My sister started off in football but got an injury and went into boxing. What she's done in boxing is unbelievable.

"She's holding two belts at the moment and got a fight on November 12 which I'm wishing her all the best for and that's more belts to come."

As a European champion Nikita now hopes to follow in her sporting sisters footsteps and become a World Champion with England at next year's World Cup.