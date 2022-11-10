Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes

One of the last remaining Burma veterans says he hopes "people will continue to remember the sacrifices that were actually made", ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

James Fenton served with the Royal Artillery during the Second World War in a regiment often referred to as the 'forgotten army', as the Burma campaign was often overlooked by journalists at the time.

The 100-year-old is one of the last remaining Burma veterans taking part in the march to the cenotaph in London at the weekend.

When asked why he's making the journey, James said: "I thought I really must pay my respects to all my friends and all the people who have actually suffered the effects of war."

James served with the 178 Field Regiment Royal Artillery in India, Burma and Malaysia.

During his service, James would regularly take photographs, paint pictures and write letters to his parents - sometimes while under attack in the trenches.

Talking about his letters, James said: "I wrote a letter from the very first day in the army and I wrote one on my very last day in the army.

"And in between, I was writing letters roughly about three letters a week and it was like a complete diary."

James compiled the letters together and wrote a book on his time fighting in Burma. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

After returning home, James rediscovered the letters in his parents home after his father passed away in 1980.

The letters, photos and paintings have since been compiled into a book called 'The Forgotten Army' featuring many of James' creations and memoirs from the war.

Many of the original letters are being stored at the Royal Artillery Museum at Salisbury Plain.

