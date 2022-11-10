Benjamin Mendy's cleaner describes a 'catastrophe' at his house after a party

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy's cleaner has described finding a "catastrophe" at his house after a party.

The 28-year-old French international is accused of sexually assaulting women during parties at his Cheshire mansion or an apartment in Manchester city centre.

At Chester Crown Court on Thursday, cleaner Yvonne Shea was asked about attending the player's home in Prestbury on August 23 last year, after a party where a woman was allegedly raped.

Asked what she saw when she entered the house, Ms Shea said: "Catastrophe. Bottles everywhere, food everywhere. The glass tabletop had been broken. It was like windscreen glass so that was all over everywhere."

Benjamin Mendy's cleaner has described finding a "catastrophe" at his house after a party. Credit: PA Images

She said a young woman and a friend of Mendy's known as Ghost were downstairs in the house, as well as a person, who she described as a friend of footballer Jack Grealish, who was asleep on the sofa.

She said the woman was looking for her handbag, which Ms Shea found in a cupboard with two or three other bags.

Ms Shea said Mendy was polite, humble and caring.

The cleaner, who worked with her 30-year-old daughter, said: "I'm quite shocked to hear all these allegations have been made against him.

"If I felt that he was capable of that kind of action I would never have allowed my daughter to go there and be there on her own.

"He isn't like that, he's not that kind of person."

The court has heard evidence from 10 character witnesses about Mendy. Credit: PA Images

The court has heard evidence from 10 character witnesses about Mendy, including three women who had sexual relationships with him.

The women, Claudia Noble, Annabelle Rochard and Davia Howarth, all said he never made them do anything they did not want to.

Asked about his behaviour towards women, Ms Rochard said: "He was always making sure everyone was safe. He has never been disrespectful to any woman, I've never seen him angry."

Former head of first team operations and support for Manchester City Marc Boixasa said Mendy was not a "perfect professional".

He said: "On one side he was really liked by everyone in the team dressing room, players and staff.

"Sometimes his professionalism was questionable, arriving late in the morning or arriving late for certain meetings but, as I said, a very liked character in the organisation."

In a statement, Mendy's agent, Meissa N'Diaye, said: "I was utterly shocked when Benjamin was arrested.

"I was aware he was having sex with a lot of young girls due to his young age and his will not to get involved in a long-term relationship."

Benjamin Mendy's trial is being heard at Chester Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Mendy appeared to wipe away a tear when statements were read from his siblings, mentioning the death of their father from Covid-19 in 2020.

His sister Marie said: "Although Benjamin doesn't talk a lot about his feelings, I think this had a very big impact on him."

She added: "Benjamin is a very, very kind guy. He talks to everyone, he is very accessible to everyone. He is a good person. The only problem is when he is not feeling good he doesn't talk but keeps everything bottled up inside."

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

The trial was adjourned until Monday afternoon.