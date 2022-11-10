A Chester pub is boycotting the upcoming World Cup due to concerns over LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar where it is currently illegal to be gay.

The Liverpool Arms on Northgate Street has announced it won't be showing any of the matches, due to the host's lack of LGBTQ+ rights.

With the World Cup starting in just over a week, the media coverage and the social media storm on Qatar’s record on LGBTQ+ rights is not going away.

In a statement issued by the pub, they said: "After prolonged soul searching, The Liverpool Arms has decided it will not show any matches from the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar.

"As Chester's LGBTQ+ bar, we are deeply concerned about the host nation's lack of LGBTQ+ rights which are well documented.

"We will not promote this event. However, we wish England and Wales every success in the tournament."

Liverpool Arms manager Sandra Tyrie, who is also a director at Chester Pride, said they were pleased with the support shown since they made the announcement.

"I think by doing this we are highlighting Qatar's LGBTQ+ rights record for people who don't know about it," she said.

"As Chester's LGBTQ+ bar I do think we have got to say something."

Their stance was supported by Chester Pride, with chair Warren Allmark posting on social media saying "we fully support their decision".

Allmark said: "We too wish the teams well but as a Pride charity will always call out the unfair treatment of LGBTQ+ people's rights."

The Foreign Office website gives a range of guidance for fans heading to Qatar to watch the World Cup, including a warning about homosexuality being illegal there.

The advice reads: "Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

"Private life in Qatar is largely respected but any intimacy between persons in public can be considered offensive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or intent.

"Host authorities have stated that everyone is welcome at the World Cup.

"They have publicly confirmed that there will be no restrictions on non-married friends or couples (including LGBT people) staying in the same room."

