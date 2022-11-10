The family of a 50-year-old man who died after being stabbed at a house in Litherland, Merseyside say they are still in shock.

Emergency services were called to a property on Bridge Road in the early hours of Sunday 30 October.

John Gibbons, 50, had been stabbed in the chest and was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

His family have now released this tribute:

"On Sunday 30th October 2022, John Gibbons was sadly taken away from us in the most tragic of circumstances.

"The incident has come as a shock to both us as his family and also to his friends, He will truly be missed by us all.

"As his family we are requesting for privacy at this difficult time."

Joanne Moran, 42 of Bridge Road, Litherland appeared at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court (Liverpool Crown Court) on Tuesday 1 November charged with his murder.