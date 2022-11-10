The family of a woman who died after being assaulted in her own home have paid tribute to her, saying she "showed kindness to everyone".

Emergency services were called to an address on Winchester Road in Dukinfield, Tameside on Sunday 6 November where Alexis Karran was found with a number of injuries.

The 46-year-old later died in hospital.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has now been detained under the mental health act.

Paying tribute to Alexis, her family said: "Alexis is a very caring person, she shows kindness to all she meets - to all friends and strangers.

"She has always been the best role model for how to live life, that her brother constantly aspired to match.

"She is forever in our hearts, we will always be waiting to say hello."

Detective Inspector Matthew Hamer from Greater Manchester Police said: "My deepest sympathies go out to Alexis's family at this terrible time.

"Specialist officers have been deployed to support her family and they have asked for privacy while they grieve her loss.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death."