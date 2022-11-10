Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a driver is tackled to the ground after a police chase

Footage shows the dramatic moment police chased a disqualified and uninsured driver through the streets of Salford.Officers chased van driver Christopher Porter, 33, for nearly 30 minutes after he failed to stop on September 10.

Video released by the force shows the pursuit through city streets, before Porter was eventually tackled by officers and arrested.

Police can be seen chasing and apprehending Porter after a lengthy chase through Salford.

Christopher Porter. Credit: MEN Media

The footage shows Porter mounting he kerb on a residential street, swerving in and out of traffic and narrowly avoiding a head-on crash in an attempt to evade officers.A police helicopter was scrambled, and the footage shows Porter trying to escape before officers tackle him. The pursuit was part of the Operation Naseby taskforce tackling organised crime in the city.

Porter, of Brindleheath Road, was jailed for two years at Manchester Crown Court on November 7 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a knife, and failure to stop for police.

Porter swerved in and out of traffic trying to evade police. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A GMP spokesperson said: "Operation Naseby has helped drive down shootings in the city by over 70 per cent since its inception in April 2020 after 300 arrests, over 300 car seizures, and around 50 kilos of drugs recovered."Criminals have received almost 70 years’ worth of custodial sentences, with many others being recalled to prison or receiving criminal behaviour orders requiring them to continue abiding by strict conditions following their release from custody."Our commitment to maintaining the crackdown on weapons, criminals, drugs and their assets is hoped will continue to drive down violent crime on our streets even further as our work sustains without relent."We've been able to conduct well over 130 house searches thanks to intelligence we have received from the public, and we continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to contact us online via LiveChat, if able, or by calling 101."