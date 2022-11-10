Man dies after falling from Chester walls

An elderly man has died after falling from the city walls in Chester.

Emergency services were called to the canal path close to Phoenix Tower, also known as the King Charles Tower, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday 9 November.It followed reports of concerns for the safety of a man, aged 74.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the man who 'appeared to have fallen from the city walls'.Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson from Cheshire Constabulary said: "Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man on the canal path, near to Phoenix Tower in Chester."Police and paramedics attended the scene and on arrival they found a 74-year-old local man, who appeared to have fallen from the city walls."Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene; his next of kin has been informed."The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a case file will be prepared for the coroner."

