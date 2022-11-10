The Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester has announced she is stepping down from the role in the new year.

Baroness Beverley - known as Bev - Hughes has also served as the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for the past five years.

She oversaw efforts to reduce and prevent violent crime and gender based violence, as well as leading the reviews into historic child sexual exploitation within Greater Manchester.

On her time, Hughes said: “It has been an enormous privilege to do this job and work with so many able and committed people to improve community safety across Greater Manchester.”

Hughes became deputy mayor just two weeks before the Manchester Arena bombing, in which 22 people died and thousands more were injured.

“Our focus then was on the victims and families and that has been our continued focus throughout these five years, ensuring that that everything possible was done for them and that lessons are learnt.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham thanked Bev Hughes for her "incredible work". Credit: PA

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Bev has stayed in post to oversee GMP coming out of special measures, and I thank her for the incredible work she has done in making that possible.”

Hughes will be staying in her role until early next year to make the transition easier for her replacement, the Stretford and Urmston MP, Kate Green.

The Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Stretford and Urmston MP had been a "tireless advocate" for her constituents for 12 years.

"As the next deputy mayor of Greater Manchester, she will continue to deliver for her local community. Kate, I look forward to working with you in your new role."