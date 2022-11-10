Officers from Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit have arrested nine people in connection with county lines drug dealing in early morning raids.

A total of 100 officers executed searches at ten addresses in Crewe, Sandbach, and Merseyside this morning following a nine month-long investigation.

As a result, officers arrested nine people - eight men and one woman - aged between 26 and 61 on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Officers also recovered a large quantity of class A drugs as a result of the operation.

Detective Inspector Nick Henderson, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "Today’s arrests are a result of a lengthy investigation into those believed to be involved in the supply of class A drugs in Cheshire.

"The operation centred on one organised crime group who are suspected of travelling from Merseyside to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin, to drug users in Crewe and Sandbach.

"Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on local communities so by cutting off the supply and removing dealers from our streets, we are working to break the cycle of serious and organised crime and make Cheshire a safer place.

"Today’s strikes show that crime does not stop at the border and no matter where you are from, if you are coming to our town to deal drugs, we will come and find you.

"If you believe drug criminality is taking place in your neighbourhood, please report it to us and we will do the rest."

