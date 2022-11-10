Peter Kay fans have been left frustrated after struggling to get O2 Priority tickets for his new tour due to a problem with the app.

Tickets were due to go on sale at 10am, but for some fans the app wouldn't load anything and kept crashing.

It's been 12 years since the Bolton comedian has been on tour.

O2 priority has urged fans waiting to buy tickets online to be patient.

The company tweeted: "We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority.

"Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years.

"The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking."

It would seem the tickets are so hard to get hold of that even Peter's friend and former colleague Paddy McGuinness is unable to get his hands on some.

Peter will kick off his arena tour at the Manchester AO Arena on 2 December, before visiting locations across the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

General tickets go on sale on Saturday 12 November at 10am and prices start at £35.

The comedian said: "With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 - the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

