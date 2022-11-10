Play Brightcove video

Live report from Manchester Christmas Markets by Victoria Grimes.

The wait is over, the festive season has begun, and Manchester's world-famous Christmas Markets are back for 2022.With 220 stalls across nine market sites in the city centre, selling food, drink and a stockingful of crafts and seasonal gifts, the markets have become a huge attraction for visitors to the city and locals alike.It is now 24 years since the very first ever Manchester Christmas Markets, which took place in 1998.

Where can I see this year's iconic Xmas markets in Manchester?

This year sees the ski chalet market stalls take over:

Piccadilly Gardens

Market Street

Cathedral Gardens

Exchange Street

New Cathedral Street

St Ann's Square

Exchange Square

The Corn Exchange

King Street.

Manchester's Christmas market in previous years. Credit: PA images

With food and drink stalls cooking up everything from Bratwurst, vegan five-bean Chilli, Korean Hotdogs, and gourmet Italian pizza, to pancakes and chocolate dipped Churros there's plenty to satisfy foodies and Christmas shoppers alike.Market-goers looking for a tipple also will not be disappointed. Whether it is a hot chocolate laden with marshmallows whipped cream and festive sprinkles, or a grown-up Gluhwein, German beer, or Salford Rum, there is a selection of drinks wide enough to quench the thirstiest of thirsts.

Christmas present hunters will also be spoilt for choice with gifts from amazing crafters and producers, selling all kinds of things from tweed hats, and Christmas decorations, to candles, fine soaps, jewellery, and gift sets of cheese truckles.The markets are open until Thursday 22 December.

