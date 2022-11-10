Wigan Athletic have sacked Leam Richardson as manager after a poor run of form left the club in the Championship relegation zone.

Richardson led the Latics to the League One title last season and only signed a new three-year contract on 25 October.

However, the 42-year-old has paid the price for six defeats and a draw in the club's last seven league games.

A statement on Wigan's website read: "Last season, Richardson guided the club to the title on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury Town as Latics returned to the Championship in his first full season in charge.

Leam Richardson secured Wigan promotion back to the Championship. Credit: ITV news

"However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team's status as a Championship club, the Board have made the decision to make a change.

"The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

Latics forward Charlie Wyke went into cardiac arrest during a training sessions in December 2021

Leam Richardson gave him CPR on the pitch until the club doctor took over

That led to Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hamad announcing the South Stand at the DW stadium would be renamed the "Leam Richardson Stand"

Leam Richardson speaking to Granada Reports in December 2021 about Charlie Wyke

"A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

The statement also says Leam will be "fondly remembered as one of the most significant managers in the Club’s 90-year history" and ends by wishing Leam and his family the "very best for the future".

Wigan Athletic club doctor, Dr Jonathon Tobin, said he's "devastated" at Leam leaving.

Many Wigan fans have also used social media to sum up their feelings about Leam being sacked.

Wigan fan reaction to Leam Richardson leaving Credit: Twitter: Dean Gore

Assistant Rob Kelly will take charge of Wigan Athletic for their upcoming Championship fixture against Blackpool at the DW Stadium.

The club says it has now begun the process of appointing the next permanent manager.