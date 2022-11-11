A pub landlord has been left stunned after a Banksy-style mural depicting soldiers appeared overnight on the outside wall for Armistice Day.

The painting on the Dog and Partridge on Oldham Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne, depicts two soldiers, in black and white, with one kneeling on the ground holding his ears as the other holds a mortar which appears to be firing poppies.

Landlord Adam Wells, who has only been running the pub for six weeks, said: "It must have been done whilst we were in the pub on Wednesday night.

"One of the locals mentioned about the painting outside and we hadn't noticed it or seen anything."

The landlord thinks the mural was done while customers were inside the pub. Credit: Twitter: Mr Eggz

Mr Wells continued: "It is a respectful memorial. I didn't mind it, because it isn't just some random graffiti or something like that.

"It is tasteful and a nice gesture so we don't have a problem with it at all.

"We support the Royal British Legion as much as we can, and are quite pleased this was painted just before Remembrance Day."

The pub added on Facebook: "Looks like we’ve had a visitor in the night but what an excellent tribute to wake up to on the side of our pub!

"Great addition and just in time for this Remembrance Sunday. Lest we forget…"

The pub's post on Facebook has had hundreds of likes Credit: Facebook: Dog and Patridge

The post has amassed hundreds of likes, with one person writing "It looks good! Someone very talented did this!"

Another said: "This is just beautiful" and "Well done to the Dog & Partridge, for taking such a positive view."

There was much speculation online about the artist, with many commenting it could be local artist Mr Eggs, dubbed as Tameside's own Banksy.

And, in true Banksy style, Mr Eggs has taken to social media to say he was indeed responsible for the work.

Mr Eggs, whose identity is shrouded in secret, has previously made headlines for his paintings across the borough, including one which appeared on the side of a nursery in December 2021.