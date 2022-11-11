Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager who was shot on a street in Liverpool are making a fresh appeal for witnesses on the second anniversary of his death.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, died from a single gunshot wound to the back after being shot in Boode Croft in Stockbridge Village at around 6.30pm on Thursday 12 November 2020.

Merseyside Police say two years on, his family and friends "deserve justice".

Nyle was shot once in the back on Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village Credit: Google streetview

A murder investigation has been underway since Nyle's death and a number of lines of enquiry have been undertaken.

To date, 11 people have been arrested in connection with his death but nobody has been charged.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: "Two years have now passed since the fatal shooting of Nyle and our thoughts are with his family during this heart-breaking milestone.

"Although we have made considerable progress with the investigation since that time, and arrested 11 people, we still need people to come forward with information if they haven’t already done so.

"The 11 arrests made so far by our officers show how committed we are to pursuing all lines of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice.

"After Nyle was shot a crowd of people quickly gathered around him at the scene as patrols arrived.

"It is suspected that they may have been key witnesses after the incident.

"Therefore we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn’t already come forward to speak to us as they may have information which could be vital to solving Nyle’s murder. "Nyle’s family and friends deserve justice.

"I can reassure them that we will continue to take action until those responsible are put before the courts."

Can you help? Anyone who has any information which could help detectives with their inquiries can contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting the reference number 2000068886.