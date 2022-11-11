A paedophile who murdered Lancashire schoolgirl Paige Chivers has died in prison - without her body ever being found.Robert Ewing was convicted of killing 15-year-old Paige at his Blackpool flat and was given a life sentence in 2015, and ordered to serve at least 32 years.

Paige was murdered to stop her telling police about the sex abuse she suffered at Ewing's hands.

A court heard how Paige was a troubled teen following the death of her mother and her father’s issues with alcohol.

Paige Chivers was last seen in 2007. Credit: Lancashire Police

She was preyed on by Ewing, who allowed teenage girls to drink, smoke and take drugs in his flat. When Paige threatened to report his sex abuse, she was murdered by Ewing in August 2007.

The schoolgirl's body has never been found.Ewing, now 68, died in prison after being found inside his cell a week previously.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: “We can confirm that Robert Ewing, 68, died in prison on Friday, November 4.”