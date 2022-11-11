A young actress described as "beautiful" and "sweet" has died suddenly, her family have said.Emily Chesterton, who was in her 30s, died unexpectedly at the start of November.

The former Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) student's family posted on her Twitter and Facebook accounts to tell her friends.

Emily was Hammond Poetry Prize Winner in 2018 and also received a William Newsom Scholarship. Credit: MEN Media

The full statement read: "Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily.

"Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family."Not only was she the sweetest daughter and sister, best auntie and most loving partner, Emily was a beautiful person and she will be dearly missed.

"We will inform you in regards to paying respects to her in the near future."Emily was managed by McCarthy Graham Management and graduated from Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA).

She had performed in various productions over the past nine years.She was cast as the Understudy to Sabrina Aloueche and Maiya Quansah-Breed in Cases at the Other Palace, but due to Covid the show never performed.

Emily had performed in various productions over the last nine years. Credit: MEN Media

A McCarthy Graham Management spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of our dear client, Emily Chesterton (1992-2022).

"Our thoughts are with her family, her partner - Keoni and all her friends."A bright light has gone out at McCarthy Graham Management today. RIP lovely."Since the news of her death, hundreds of people have paid tribute to the student, describing her as a "gorgeous soul" and a "fantastic talent".Deborah Morgan said: "Absolutely devastating news. A gorgeous soul. Thoughts are with her family and friends. Goodnight, dear Emily. R.I.P."Emily's cousin, Jim Bailey, said: "My wonderful, amazing, talented, lovely cousin.

"There are no words to express how shocked and how saddened I am.

"Emily, you were a star. I didn’t know my trip to Sourdough Sofia was going to be the last time I’d ever see you, but I’m so glad I made the trip."

Credit: MEN Media

James Williams Agent said: "All of my thoughts are with Emily's family and friends at this devastating time.

"I was fortunate to watch Emily perform a number of times, not long ago at the Blue Orange; she was brilliant.

"Such a fantastic talent and no wonder her loss is felt by so many people. RIP Emily."Francesca Goodridge said: "We’ve got no words. We’re broken without you Em, it doesn’t seem real.

"We were meant to be doing life together, nothing will be the same without you.

"The best, most fiercely loving friend I could have ever asked for, thank you for choosing me. You’ve always been an Angel."