Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

A dairy farmer says he feels 'lost' and 'depressed' after being told it is now too late for an operation - after a two year wait.

Winston Baldwin, 73, developed a triple hernia following bowel surgery in 2019.

He was supposed to have an operation to fix it in late 2019 but it was delayed, before the Covid pandemic pushed the wait back further.

But, after more than two years of desperation, he sought help from a top surgeon at a private hospital in London, who has now told him they cannot operate on him as the hernia is so advanced the operation could kill him.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Baldwin, from Crewe, says his surgeon told him: "The chances are your lungs will get crushed and you'll be on a respirator for the rest of your life.

"When they reset my diaphragm, there's also a strong risk of an infection.

"It's an 80% chance that I'd lose my life.

"I don't like living like this, I don't like being like this, but I don't want to die."

Farmer Winston Baldwin says he feels "lost and depressed" after being told his triple hernia is so advanced that they can't operate Credit: ITV News

He added: "I'm lost, depressed, I suppose it is a time of depression, where your ambitions have just been swept away.

"I am condemned to be like this. This is my sentence. And that's it.

"I'm half the man I was, I feel left behind, and let down."

Mr Baldwin's case is not unique - NHS figures show the number of people waiting for hospital treatment in England has exceeded seven million for the first time, the highest number since records began.

More than a million of those are in the North West, according to health care comparison site, healthcompare.

32% increase in NHS waitings since 2021 in the North West

507,000 waiting for more than 18 weeks

89,000 waiting for more than a year

Winston believes delays caused by Covid are the reason he is now in this position.

"If I'd have been done sooner, much sooner in 2019 or early 2020," he said, "we wouldn't be having this conversation.

"They could have done it sooner. They had a 90-day window to do it in 2019 and early 2020 before Covid struck.

"And it wasn't as big then, but it grew during 2020. Hence I've got this large brace on me now which I have to wear.

"It's a form of neglect "

Winston Baldwin has waited for an operation on his triple hernia since before covid pandemic. He's now been told its too late to operate. Credit: ITV News

What is a hernia?

A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.

A hernia usually develops between your chest and hips and can cause a swelling or lump in your tummy (abdomen) or groin.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust says: "We are unable to comment in detail about individual patients due to confidentiality reasons but would like to emphasise that we take any issues raised regarding a patient's care very seriously."

Meanwhile a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know the NHS faces a challenging winter, which is why we’re working at speed to cut waiting times, boost capacity and ensure patients get the right care at the right time.

“We are reducing the Covid backlogs and have virtually eliminated waits of more than two years for treatment thanks to our community diagnostic centres, which have delivered over two million additional checks and are based in accessible locations such as shopping centres and football stadiums.”

A health and care Health Compare is a health and care service comparison website

Health Compare is a health and care service comparison website that helps you to choose a hospital, GP or care service. It is the only platform that helps patients and families to compare all available options in one easy-to-use platform – paid for by the NHS, by you privately or covered by insurance.