A village in Lancashire has set the record for the warmest Armistice Day in the UK for 45 years.

On Friday 11 November, Myerscough enjoyed a high of 19.5C, breaking the previous record by almost two degrees.

In 1954 and 1977 the highest temperature on Armistice Day was 17.8C, but in 2022 the whole of the UK has seen "exceptionally mild" conditions, the Met Office said.

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth in Scotland saw a top temperature of 19.1C, while Magilligan in Northern Ireland had a high of 17.4C, and Hawarden in Wales reached 16.9C.

The Met Office tweeted: "England, Scotland and Northern Ireland also set provisional new individual records."

The weather service said warm air drawn up from the south west has led to mild conditions for the time of year.

The Met Office says Remembrance Sunday will be 'very mild' (pictured Wigan Cenotaph) Credit: ITV news/Claire Hannah

The warm conditions are forecast to continue into the weekend.

The Met Office said Saturday will again be "unseasonably mild" while Remembrance Sunday will be "very mild" across the UK with a high of 20C possible.