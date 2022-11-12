Police are appealing for football fans to be "safe and respectful" ahead of Sunday's East Lancashire Derby.

It's the first league meeting between Burnley and Blackburn for six years.

Sunday's Championship game at Turf Moor will be huge for both sets of supporters, with the Clarets top of the table, two points ahead of Rovers.

But Lancashire Police said: "We are also very aware that this is a significant day in the national calendar and many people will be paying their respects at Remembrance Services nationally and across Lancashire."

The policing operation has been in the planning since the fixture date was first announced.

Sunday's match will be played at Turf Moor, Burnley Credit: Dave Howarth/PA Archive/PA Images

Rest days have been cancelled and the Lancashire force has been working with both clubs and sets of supporters, ambulance and fire chiefs, local councils and the EFL.

Lancashire Police added: "We want to reassure residents and fans that there is a significant police operation taking place across East Lancashire, with specialist officers, police dogs, the mounted section, investigation teams, the police helicopter and drones all in operation.

"Whilst we appreciate that passions will be running high as both teams cover the top two places in The Championship we know that the overwhelming majority of people will be going to support their team and will behave in a responsible manner. ​"

"​Sadly, we know that some will let their passion spill over and others may be intent on causing disorder.

"For those individuals we would want to remind them that our officers will all be wearing body worn video cameras, we have access to the football stadium, town centre and private close circuit television systems and where appropriate these will be reviewed as part of the investigation element of this operation.

"So if you are intent on committing offences or your behaviour crosses the threshold in or out of the stadium and you are not dealt with on the day, then our warning is to await the knock on the door from our officers."