Thousands of homes have been left without water supply in Stockport after a power cut at a waste treatment site.

Many more homes have been left with low pressure. United Utilities have apologised after homes in High Lane and Hazel Grove lost their supply just after six o' clock on Friday evening:

United Utilities say engineers are 'working hard' to fully restore supplies 'as soon as possible'

"Our apologies for the inconvenience this will be causing.

"Please be assured we are doing all we can to get your service back to normal and as quickly as we can."

Hundreds of residents have been left without water or with low pressure - as third bottled water station opened

Three bottle stations have been opened to offer clean water to residents:

Hazel Grove Park & Ride, Macclesfield Road, Hazel Grove, Stockport SK7 6BF (please use the Dunkeld Road entrance)

High Lane Park, off Windlehurst Road, High Lane, Stockport SK6 8AE

The layby off Offerton Road SK2 5HL

It's not yet clear when all homes will be reconnected.

United Utilities further add:

"We are making good progress with getting more water flowing back into the network and to taps.

"We do know some customers are still without water or experiencing poor pressure.

"This should start to improve as we go through the day.

Our apologies for the inconvenience"