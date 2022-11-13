Man dies in Blackpool after hanging to side of moving taxi

A man was died after he clung to the outside of a taxi on Blackpool's Promenade.

Police say they were called in the early hours of Sunday, after reports that a man was holding onto the outside of a moving taxi. He was then thrown from the vehicle towards a Mercedes car traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the taxi, a 58-year-old man from Blackpool, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 69-year-old man from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A third man, aged 45 and from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

Police say they're now appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man involved and his family at this very sad and difficult time.“While we have made three arrests, this is a complex investigation and we need people to come forward to tell us what they saw.“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant or small, could assist our enquiries.”