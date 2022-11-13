North West falls silent to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Services and silences have taken place across the North West to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Hundreds of veterans proudly wearing their medals and the public packed the Plateau at St George's Hall in Liverpool for the morning's ceremony.

Meanwhile in London, King Charles III led the tributes at the Cenotaph for the first time as Monarch.

In the Isle of Man, a procession took place along the Promenade in Douglas, before veterans and dignitaries gathered for two minutes silence and the sounding of guns on the seafront.

Play Brightcove video

It was also a special day for 99-year-old Violet Fortt.

She's spent the last few years knitting poppies in memory of her late husband, and to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Last month, she was selected as an ITV Pride of Britain Regional Finalist, to recognise her hard work.

Play Brightcove video

Now, she's reached the huge milestone of a thousand poppies, just in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said there is a "special poignancy" to Remembrance Sunday this year given the Queen's death and the war in Ukraine.

In an interview broadcast on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he said: "I think Remembrance Sunday is always poignant.

"I think it's poignant for the whole nation, this special moment when we pause to reflect on the sacrifice and commitment of others to provide our freedom today.

"I think there's a special poignancy this year with both the loss of Her Majesty, another loss of a Second World War veteran.

"I also think it's poignant when we have once again the spectre of war in Europe and all that that entails, and a country that's been invaded and is fighting for its freedom."