'Polar Preet' aims to make history again with epic Antarctica trip

Army physio and trailblazing polar explorer Captain Preet Chandi is aiming to be the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.

‘Polar’ Preet, who's based in Widnes, will tackle the 1,100-mile plus expedition unsupported, meaning she will pull all her kit and supplies on a sledge, weighing around 120kg (19 stone) at the start of her epic journey, while battling temperatures of -50c and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

The 33-year-old flew to Antarctica on Saturday, as her epic challenge finally gets underway.

It's not her first time in the punishing conditions.

In January she created history by becoming the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole solo and unsupported.

She did so in 40 days, just short of the female world record. This challenge is expected to take almost twice as long.

Preet, aged 33, said: “I expect the journey to take approximately 75 days. Having done 700 miles to the South Pole, I know I can do 1,100 miles.

“Obviously, I will make slower progress at the beginning because of the extra weight of my pulk. It will include ice screws, an ice axe, crevasse equipment and crampons which are only needed for that last part.

“It’s a technical aspect that wasn’t part of the South Pole trek, getting down a glacier with my pulk. I’ll also need to try to avoid the crevasses there or be very careful crossing them as I’m on my own.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith said: “The British Army is extremely proud to have such a remarkable ambassador. Captain Chandi embodies the qualities we seek of all who serve – courage, commitment, and the want to be the best we can be.”

“I would encourage everyone to listen to the Polar Preet podcast, telling the story of her previous expedition to the South Pole, which was an inspiration to so many.”

“We wish her the very best on her latest attempt to write a new chapter in the history books. I will be following her progress with admiration and pride.”

Preet, who is based with Regional Rehabilitation Unit, Halton, is due to begin her trek on Monday.