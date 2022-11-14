Firefighters, control and non-uniformed staff across Merseyside have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of industrial action that could last up to six months.The Percentage of those voting who voted “Yes” to Action Short of Strike is 88.06%.

The action short of strike will consist of a refusal to undertake pre-arranged overtime, beginning no earlier than Thursday 1st December 2022 and potentially lasting for 6 months.

The ballot comes after a serious break down in industrial relations between Merseyside Fire Brigades Union and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority and the failure to reach agreement on several issues.

The Merseyside ballot and subsequent action is entirely separate from any national ballot or action which may take place in relation to pay.

The issues which have led to the successful ballot for action short of strike are:

The imposed reduction in night-time staffing numbers in Merseyside Fire Control Room from the agreed level of 6 to 5.

The introduction of new duty shift systems - without negotiation - which essentially require new firefighters to work both wholetime and retained and breach nationally agreed terms and conditions in relation to overtime rates of pay.

The non-agreed expansion of the firefighter role in contracts for all new entrants

Firefighter Apprentices being required to attend the workplace outside of core hours to undertake training sessions, assessments, charity days and exams.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said:

“Merseyside managers and the fire authority are displaying an astounding level of arrogance.

"They are ignoring nationally agreed procedures which are designed to resolve local issues.

"These procedures are designed to stop disputes escalating to this sort of level.

"Fire and Rescue Service managers and Fire Authority councillors must immediately meet with FBU union representatives to resolve this situation before it deteriorates further.”

Ian Hibbert, Fire Brigades Union Merseyside Brigade Secretary, said:

“Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services’ continued refusal to abide by locally and nationally agreed negotiation procedures has left Merseyside FBU members with little choice but to ballot for action short of strike.

"FBU members do not take industrial action lightly, but we can no longer stand by as our terms and conditions of service are attacked and eroded.

"The overwhelming result of this ballot should not come as a surprise to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority.

"Merseyside FBU members and officials have been clear from the outset that the continued intransigence displayed by service managers and elected members of the Fire Authority would result in industrial action once again taking place in Merseyside.

"Throughout this process, FBU Officials have made representations to our Labour led Fire Authority requesting that they intercede on behalf of our members.

"Unfortunately, those requests have gone unanswered.

“This dispute is not about an unwillingness to embrace change, or new ways of working.

"It is about ensuring that moving forward Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority honour our nationally agreed terms and conditions of service and treat all FBU members fairly.

"We cannot emphasise enough the strength of feeling shared by all Merseyside FBU members, that even in the face of potential national strike action over pay, we are willing to take action locally to defend the terms and conditions fought for by those who came before us.”