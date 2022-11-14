More than 750 workers have walked out from the Jacob's factory in Merseyside after an ongoing dispute over pay.

Staff have been staging strike action since September, but have now made the walkout permanent until the company will continue negotiations.

Products including Jacob's cream crackers, jaffa cake bars, club biscuits and twiglets are all produced at the Aintree factory.

14,000 tons of Jacob's cream crackers are made at the factory every year.

The 751 members at Aintree are looking for a pay award that meets their claim for cost of living.

Strike action at the Aintree Factory has been going on since September Credit: GMB Union

The GMB Union say that the company is now shifting some production to Portugal in a bid to undermine the strike.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, says

“These workers are rightly angry – they put themselves on the line to keep the company going during the pandemic.

“Now they need some help to get them through the cost of living crisis. But it’s falling on deaf ears. In fact, more than that, bosses are shifting an iconic British brand to Portugal to undermine their own workers.

“Jacob’s workers will now be on strike 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the company comes back to the negotiating table."