Julie Hesmondhalgh to lead protests against Oldham Coliseum funding cut

Actors and union members will protest on Monday over plans to cut funding for Oldham's Coliseum Theatre.

A decision by the Arts Council has left the Theatre with a funding gap of almost two million pounds, putting its future in doubt.

This lunchtime, Equity Union members will visit Arts Council England’s (ACE) Manchester office, demanding the reversal of what they describe as devastating funding cuts to arts organisations across the UK, including the Coliseum.

The protest will be led by former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, who says the theatre holds a special place in her heart.

Julie Hesmondhalgh has spoken passionately about the theatre

She said: "It’s a theatre that is truly owned and prized by the people of the town, whose programming has been consistently bold and reflective of the diversity of its community.

"Oldham Coliseum’s work during lockdown was industry-leading and at a time when the national conversation is so focused on levelling up and the importance of art and culture for the regeneration of struggling Northern industrial towns, to take away the lifeline of its NPO status feels outrageously out of step and, frankly, heartbreaking.

"This is a catastrophic moment for the town and its people.”

The Coliseum opened in 1885, and is considered one of the oldest theatres still operating in Britain.

Arts Council England says:

"This year, Arts Council England, received a record-breaking number of applications to our 2023-26 Investment Programme, many of them good.

"As a result, we have had to make difficult decisions.

"We really value the work of Oldham Coliseum Theatre, and have supported it through our funding programmes over a long period of time.

"We’re committed to supporting the cultural offering in Oldham, and are working with Oldham Council on development opportunities for the town."