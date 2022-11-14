The family of a young woman who has lived with terminal cancer for four years ‘brought Christmas forward’ this weekend after doctors told her the cancer had spread.

Laura Nuttall, 22, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer glioblastoma after going for a routine eye test.

She had her fourth surgery four weeks ago but days later she was told the tumour had already grown back and moved into other parts of her brain.

Laura is now having emergency radiotherapy which will last for two weeks, but her family say they haven’t given up hope and are still fighting for more research.

The Christmas tree decorated for early celebrations Credit: Family photograph

Her mum, Nicola, took a picture of the table ready and wrote: "All set for the big day, thank you so much to everyone who’s helped to make #AChristmasforLaura.

"We’re blessed by our wonderful friends, some we’ve met, some we haven’t, but all hugely appreciated.

"It may sound strange in these circumstances but we are lucky in so many ways."

Nicola added that the family had been 'completely & utterly overwhelmed' by the kindness of well wishers, who had sent the family Christmas cards and presents.

Laura's mum wrote: 'My jaw is on the floor! Thank you so much for all the incredible cards & presents' Credit: Family photograph

The UK’s leading refugee choir, representing 28 different nationalities, also recorded a song for the family.Citizens of the World Refugee Choir said "the little musical number was to get you in the mood."Nicola thanked them saying: "What a wonderful thing to do! Thank you so much for sharing your beautiful voices with us. We are so touched by your kindness x."

As well as having time with her family, Laura has been garnering support and travelling to South Africa and America, whilst completing a degree in Philosophy Politics and Economics at the University of Manchester.

Her family says Laura 'just gets on with life and looks for the next challenge' and they are determined to create as many memories together.

Her mum said: "We just need to keep her busy and focused on things to look forward to."

Her family are calling for more research into glioblastoma, which is biggest cancer killer of children and adults with cancer under 40 but gets just 2 percent of cancer funding.

Laura has had treatment in Germany and her family set up a fund called 'Doing it for Laura' to help pay for her treatment, raising almost £90,000 so far.

She is also an ambassador for for The Brain Tumour Charity who her family say have been an incredible support.