Manchester's Giant Santa returns to city centre for festive light trail

Manchester's Giant Santa has returned to the city centre, taking his place outside Central Library in St Peter’s Square.

Manchester’s famous red resident was installed on Monday 14 November.

He clocks in at a whopping 12- meters high and weighs over 2.3 tonnes and is powered by low energy LED lightbulbs.

The Giant Santa is the final addition to a twinkling trail of light sculptures that will adorn the city centre until after the New Year.

The trail has been created by Blackburn based MK Illuminations and the sculptures can be found in Winter Gardens, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square, Brazennose Street, Albert Square and St. Peter’s Square.

They will include walk-through baubles and stars and a twinkling Manchester Bee.

New for this year, Manchester also hosts lights designed by young people from the city.

Councillor Pat Karney, Manchester City Council’s Christmas Spokesperson, said:

"It’s snow joke that Santa Claus is back in the capital of Christmas for the holiday season. No one does Christmas like Manchester and Santa knows that!

"This year there are lots of Christmas lights- dotted around the city centre. Perfect for those wanting to make some festive Christmas memories.

"I’d encourage everyone to get down to the city centre to see our Giant Santa and our wonderful illuminations.

"If you miss them, yule be sorry".

Full details on all the Christmas activities in Manchester city centre can be found here.