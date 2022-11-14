Play Brightcove video

Manchester United fans have hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo over his claims he's been 'betrayed' by the club.

The Portugal star claimed head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV.

At Old Trafford today, fan and Youtuber Natalie Burrell told ITV News: 'We're winning without him. And he wants to do something to rock the boat. [...] Enough is enough. Time to go, time to leave.'

'I don't think anyone wants him to come back. He's hurt us.'

Other fans complained: 'He's just an angry man. That anger has been sat there for some time now. [...] I don't think we'll see him in a United shirt again'.

But some fans did sympathise with the star. One told ITV News: 'I'm a big fan of him, personally. It's not really the best to see him coming across with comments like that. But if it's how he's feeling, and he feels a bit let down and pushed aside, who's to blame him for feeling the way he feels?'.

Manchester United has released a statement this afternoon:

They said: 'The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.'