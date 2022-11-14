Two men have been jailed for their part in an arson attack which killed a family dog in a rural area of Preston.

Emergency services were called to address on Sowerby Road, Sowerby at around 11.30pm on September 13 2020.

A fire had been started deliberately at the front of a property, engulfing a large dog pen which was next to two gas canisters.

The dog was rescued from the pen but died a few days later from significant burn injuries.

The following night, Lancashire Police were called back to the same property after a second arson attempt was made when a bottle containing petrol was thrown at the house.

It failed to light and nobody was injured in the attack.

The dog died after the arson attack on a property on Sowerby Road Credit: Google Streetview

Martin Mansley, 53, from Preesall Close, Ashton-on-Ribble admitted two counts of reckless arson.

After a week-long trial, Daniel Gardner, 44, from Starrgate Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble was found guilty of reckless arson and attempted reckless arson.

Mansley has now been jailed for 11 years with an extended 5 years on licence and Gardner was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months.

The pair were sentenced at Preston Crown Court Credit: PA

Detective Constable Mark Ryan from Blackpool CID said: "These were targeted and dangerous crimes which resulted in the death of a much loved family pet.

"The injuries suffered by the dog have caused a significant amount of trauma to the family and I thank them for their bravery in telling the court about the impact these crimes have had on them.

"Compounding this suffering, the offenders have returned and recklessly tried to set fire to the house with them in it.

"I hope this sentencing sends out a warning to people who think this irresponsible behaviour is acceptable, that they will be tracked down and prosecuted."