Will Ferrell has asked for help in finding accommodation for next year's Eurovision Song Contest.The actor appeared on BBC Radio 2 on to promote his new film Spirited, but also spoke about his 2020 film 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga', in which he played Icelandic singer Lars Erickssong.

Will Ferrell in the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' Credit: Netflix

Zoe Ball mentioned how much she enjoyed the film, Will responded: "And it's in Liverpool this year, isn't it?"Next May, Liverpool will host the song contest on behalf of Ukraine, having beaten other British cities to stage the event.Zoe asked Will if he planned to attend and he said: "You know my mother really wants me to take her to Eurovision, she's dying to go and she's always wanted to go to Liverpool. He added: "But aren't the hotels all booked now?"Many of Liverpool's hotels sold out within minutes of October's announcement. Other hotels and accommodation providers across Merseyside vastly increased their prices for the duration of Eurovision, which will consist of two semi-finals on May 9 and 11 and the final on May 13 2023.The lack of hotel availability left Will having to appeal for a spare room to stay in.Zoe said: "If anyone is willing to put up Will Ferrell and his mum in Liverpool or the Liverpool area during Eurovision."