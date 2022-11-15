A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and burying her body in a forest sent messages from her phone to her children just hours after killing her, and then dumped her bloody flip flops in a bin, a jury has been told.

Andrew Burfield, 51, of Todmorden Road, Burnley denies murdering Katie Kenyon from Padiham but claims he accidentally hit her in the head with an axe while attempting to hit a can.

Katie, 33, went missing on 22 April 2022, her body was found in Gisburn Forest in Lancashire a week later.

Prosecuting, David McLachlan KC went through Katie’s final moments with Det Sgt Steven Acres from Lancashire Police on day two of the trial.

The prosecution say Andrew Burfield sent messages from Katie's phone to her mum and children telling them she was going away and that their dads would look after them.

Prosecutors say Katie's sister Jennifer Kenyon became suspicious of Burfield's involvement in her sister's disappearance due to poor spelling in the messages that the children received and the fact that Katie had told her Burfield was dyslexic.

Prosecuting, David McLachlan KC said Burfield killed Katie and buried her in a grave he had prepared the day before.

The Jury was shown CCTV Images of Burfield picking up a set of ladders and a spade from his parent's house the day before the mum of two was killed.

The prosecution said Burfield then drove to Gisburn Forest, was there for an hour then drove back. CCTV images and ANPR cameras picked up Burfield's van on his way to the Forest and back. His phone also pinged on cell towers along the way.

More than 60 specialist officers were involved in the search for Katie Kenyon.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Katie and Burfield on 22 April, the day Katie went missing, traveling in Burfield's van from his home in Padiham, towards Gisburn Forest.

Katie's phone pinged on cell towers along the way, while Burfield's phone was left at home.

The prosecution said the couple spent around 42 minutes in the forest and on the van's return, Katie was no longer inside. CCTV images showed just Burfield coming back.

Katie's family quickly became worried about her and reported her missing that same day.

The following day, April 23, Jennifer Kenyon sent Burfield a message which said: “Andy I think you know a hell of a lot more than you are letting on.

"I have read over the messages ‘Katie’ sent to her kids and she doesn’t even spell or speak like that which is what the kids have also said.

“Katie knows how to spell and mentioned about you having dyslexia which makes sense to the spelling. YOU SENT THEM TEXTS! YOU KNOW WHERE KATIE IS!

“The police will trace where she was from the last message sent. Doesn’t add up how she would drop her car, her keys, her bank card at yours but no phone and none of her other bank cards. It’s about time you come forward and started telling some truth now.”

A horse drawn hearse arrives for the funeral of Katie Kenyon, whose body was found in the Forest of Gisburn. Credit: PA images

The jury were then told how that day Burfield went to a property he had been working at and placed some items in a bin, before doing the same thing at the Spar in Todmorden Road.

He also visited his neighbour’s house to ask about CCTV, before heading to the Spar shop once again.

Upon returning home, at around 8.40pm he switched his SIM card from his iPhone 8 into an iPhone 7.

Police returned to Burfield’s address that night and he was arrested at 9.15pm on suspicion of kidnap.

On April 24 the occupant of the Hillingdon Road property called police to report some suspicious items in her bin, and police found a bin bag which contained other plastic bags, some with blood on them.

Katie’s flip flops, which she was wearing on the day she disappeared, were also recovered from the bags.

On April 27, Burfield was charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon.

Mr McLachlan and Det Sgt Acres then led the jury through the events of April 29, when Burfield, escorted by police, took officers to a clearing in Gisburn Forest where Katie’s body was recovered.

Andrew Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, denies murder.

The trial continues.