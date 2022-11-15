The M6 northbound in Cheshire is closed between J20 Lymm Interchange (NORTH WALES, Runcorn, Birkenhead, M56; Lymm, Warrington, A50; Lymm Services) and J21 Woolston Interchange (Warrington, Irlam, A57) following a serious collision.

The motorway at Thelwall has been closed since the early hours of Tuesday 15 November.

North West Motorway Police Group units are at scene leading the incident response. .

Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service attended the scene along with National Highways Traffic Officers attended the incident to assist with traffic management.

All traffic caught within the closure was released by being turned around.

A diversion is in place:

Follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol on road signs

Exit M6 at J20 and follow the slip-road to the Lymm Interchange roundabout

At the roundabout take the first exit to the A50 Knutsford Lane

Remain on the A50 over the junction with the A56

At the junction with the A5061 turn right to remain on the A50

Continue to the junction with the A57 Manchester Road and turn right

Follow the A57 Manchester Road to the M6 J21

Take the third exit from the junction roundabout to re-join the M6 northbound

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.