An 84-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Morecambe.

Emergency services were called to a report of an accident at the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive at around 9.15pm on Monday 14 November.

An Audi Quattro A4 car, travelling in the direction of the Bay Gateway, had collided with the 84 year old woman, who was a pedestrian.

She suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Audi was not injured.

Lancashire Police have confirmed the driver was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving and remains in custody.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said:

"These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time.

"While we have made an arrest, we are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage which can help with our enquiries."

Can you help?

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 4156@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1416 of November 14.