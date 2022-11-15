Cheshire Police are appealing for information and video footage after a hit and run on the M6.Police were called to reports of a collision on the M6 northbound between Lymm and Thelwall just after midnight on Tuesday 15 November.

A 41 year old man from St Helens was driving a Peugeot 107, one of three cars involved in the incident.

He suffered serious life changing injuries and is being treated at Salford Royal Hospital.The driver of a white Volkswagen Scirocco failed to stop and fled the scene.A man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.The driver and passenger in of the third car a Peugeot 307, both escaped uninjured. Sergeant Simon Degg, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man with life changing injuries, and we are committed to doing all we can to establish exactly what took place. “As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M6, near Thelwall, at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed the collision. “The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.“We would also like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen the driver fleeing the scene on foot following the collision. “The collision itself occurred near to Weaste Lane, Thelwall, and we’re urging residents who live in the vicinity of the motorway to review their CCTV cameras for anyone who may have been around their properties from 12.30am this morning, Tuesday 15 November."Information can be reported online at www.Cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or by calling 101, quoting IML 1413184.