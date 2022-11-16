Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

12-year-old Finlay Fisher is an avid Manchester City fan, and thanks to the Premier League he was able to meet his idol Jack Grealish- a week before his 12th birthday.

Whilst playing in a Monday night session at the Manchester City academy, Finlay was shocked when he turned around and his footballing hero was waiting to meet him.

The surprise came after Finlay was inspired to write a letter to Jack when he realised that Jack’s sister has the same condition as him- cerebral palsy.

After writing a letter back, Jack went above and beyond to meet the young fan.

Finlay recalls: "When he walked out it was just mindblowing that he actually came to see me.

"He treats people… that don’t have the same needs like everyone else so he really includes everyone.

Finlay plays football at Man City's academy Credit: ITV News

The session Finlay attends caters to disabled children in particular, encouraging accessibility in sports, something which the club is keen to make even further strides in.

Michael Geary from City in the Community says: "In terms of disability we’ve learnt a lot in the last few years particularly in how to adapt the game to make it accessible.

"Just because they’re in a wheelchair doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to play football.

"As far as these young people are concerned they play for Man City."