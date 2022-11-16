Man pleads guilty to Katie Kenyon murder

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Katie Kenyon whose body was found in a makeshift grave in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, in April.

Andrew Burfield, 51, changed his plea to guilty on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was re-arraigned on the charge on Wednesday morning and the jury in the case formally found him guilty.

His trial heard he killed Katie Kenyon, 33 of Padiham, Burnley, on 22 April and buried her body in a grave, which he had dug the day before her death, in the Forest of Bowland in Lancashire.

He then sent messages to himself and her children from her phone, the jury was told.

Andrew Burfield court sketch

Opening the trial on Monday, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury Burfield was arrested following Miss Kenyon's disappearance and interviewed four times, initially denying any knowledge of her whereabouts.

In his penultimate interview there was a "revelation" and his version of events changed, Mr McLachlan said.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, told police he had taken Miss Kenyon, who he had been in a relationship with since 2019, to Gisburn Forest for a picnic and she had "bet" him he could not hit her can of Coke with his axe.

More than 60 specialist officers were involved in the search for Katie Kenyon.

The court heard he told police: "I went for the tree at the side of her and it, it hit her in (her) head."

He claimed she had been hit with the back of the axe and she had no other injuries, but the jury heard a post mortem showed she was struck an estimated 12 times.

The trial heard Andrew Burfield sent messages from Katie's phone to her mum and children telling them she was going away and that their dads would look after them.

Prosecutors say Katie's sister Jennifer Kenyon became suspicious of Burfield's involvement in her sister's disappearance due to poor spelling in the messages that the children received and the fact that Katie had told her Burfield was dyslexic.

Prosecuting, David McLachlan KC said Burfield killed Katie and buried her in a grave he had prepared the day before.

The Jury was shown CCTV Images of Burfield picking up a set of ladders and a spade from his parent's house the day before the mum of two was killed.

Andrew Burfield appeared at Magistrates court after being charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon.

The prosecution said Burfield then drove to Gisburn Forest, was there for an hour then drove back. CCTV images and ANPR cameras picked up Burfield's van on his way to the Forest and back. His phone also pinged on cell towers along the way.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Katie and Burfield on 22 April, the day Katie went missing, traveling in Burfield's van from his home in Padiham, towards Gisburn Forest.

Katie's phone pinged on cell towers along the way, while Burfield's phone was left at home.

The prosecution said the couple spent around 42 minutes in the forest and on the van's return, Katie was no longer inside. CCTV images showed just Burfield coming back.

Katie's family quickly became worried about her and reported her missing that same day.

The following day, 23 April, Jennifer Kenyon sent Burfield a message which said: “Andy I think you know a hell of a lot more than you are letting on.

"I have read over the messages ‘Katie’ sent to her kids and she doesn’t even spell or speak like that which is what the kids have also said.

“Katie knows how to spell and mentioned about you having dyslexia which makes sense to the spelling. YOU SENT THEM TEXTS! YOU KNOW WHERE KATIE IS!

“The police will trace where she was from the last message sent. Doesn’t add up how she would drop her car, her keys, her bank card at yours but no phone and none of her other bank cards. It’s about time you come forward and started telling some truth now.”

A horse drawn hearse arrives for the funeral of Katie Kenyon, whose body was found in the Forest of Gisburn. Credit: PA images

The jury were then told how that day Burfield went to a property he had been working at and placed some items in a bin, before doing the same thing at the Spar in Todmorden Road.

He also visited his neighbour’s house to ask about CCTV, before heading to the Spar shop once again.

Upon returning home, at around 8.40pm he switched his SIM card from his iPhone 8 into an iPhone 7.

Police returned to Burfield’s address that night and he was arrested at 9.15pm on suspicion of kidnap.

On 24 April the occupant of the Hillingdon Road property called police to report some suspicious items in her bin, and police found a bin bag which contained other plastic bags, some with blood on them.

Katie’s flip flops, which she was wearing on the day she disappeared, were also recovered from the bags.

On 27 April, Burfield was charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon.

Burfield is due to be sentenced on Thursday at 10.30am.