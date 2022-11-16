Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was close to joining Manchester City but followed his “heart” by rejoining Manchester United instead.

In his explosive Talk TV interview, the Portugal forward expanded on Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice to him to snub City and return to Old Trafford.

“Well, honestly, it was close,” he said. “But as you know, my history in Manchester United, your heart, you’re feeling the way that you did before, makes the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I think it was the key. It was the difference in that moment, but I cannot be loyal if I will, I wouldn’t say that Manchester City wasn’t close.

“But I think, I did (make) a conscious decision. I don’t regret at some point. And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key.

“I spoke with him. He said to me ‘it’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’. And I say ‘OK, boss’.

“So I took the decisions and I repeat, I was with conscience that it was a good decision.”

Ronaldo’s return has since turned sour and in previous excerpts of the interview, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.

The 37-year-old had also criticised the club’s owners and the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim boss after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In Wednesday evening’s first instalment of the interview, Ronaldo added: “When you sack Ole Solskjaer, you should bring a top manager, not a sports director.

“I love Solskjaer. I think he was a top person, because what I keep inside my heart, it’s the heart of the persons’. And Ole for me, is a top person.

“It’s hard to assume (the role) after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job for sure.

“You need much more time. But I never doubt that you’re going to be a good coach in the future. But it was a good experience. I was so pleased to work with him even for a short period.”

Credit: PA images

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, went onto discuss the tragic death of his newborn son, who passed away in April 2022.

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, was due to give birth to twins, however, her and Ronaldo’s son, Angel, sadly passed away during childbirth.

“Piers, probably the worst moment that I passed through my life, since my father died", he said in the interview.

“You know, when you have a kid you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it’s… it’s hard, you know, as human being that I am."

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn son in April. Credit: PA images

He continued to say: "Georgina, we had quite difficult moments because we don’t understand why it happened to us.

"It was difficult to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what was going on in that in that period of our life.

“As you know, the football carries on there, so fast, many competitions, the football doesn’t stop. We had many, many competitions.

“And passing through in that moment was probably the most difficult moment that I had in my life."

Ronaldo also revealed that he keeps the ashes of his baby son in a chapel at his home, where his father's ashes are also kept.