The RSPCA has spoken out after people have reported the distressing sight of pigeons trapped among the carcasses of dead birds at an old mill in Macclesfield.

The birds are getting into the disused building on Black Lane through open windows and then getting stuck in 'window traps' due to steel grilles covering the windows.

A number of people have contacted the RSPCA with concerns after spotting the struggling pigeons among the dead birds. Now the charity is calling on the building's owners to take action to stop even more birds from perishing in this way.

The mill is situated near to Macclesfield's new Barracks Mill retail development.

The RSPCA has contacted the owners of the mill to ask them to address the issue, while callers to the charity fear the body count of dead birds will rise if no action is taken.

RSPCA inspector Caren Goodman-James said around 10 birds had been counted trapped between mesh and glass with five to six dead birds lying beneath them.

birds in the mill Credit: MEN media

The charity warned that birds can suffer a long and painful death from injury or starvation as netting is often fixed in high or hard-to-reach areas, making the rescue of trapped animals difficult and dangerous.

Inspector Goodman-James said: "The pigeons are flying through an open window and dropping down the back of the mesh.

"There are live birds on top of dead birds - it is not very pleasant at all.

"It may be that the work that has taken place at the new retail park has seen the windows being left open or it may be that someone has broken into the mill, but the birds are being drawn inside."

Cheshire Fire Brigade has done a risk assessment and there are health and safety issues entering the building.

"We have contacted the building’s owners and there has been mention of pest control. But as it stands offences are being committed under the Animal Welfare Act by leaving these pigeons to their fates."

Concerns were first raised about the plight of the pigeons on 9 November and the RSPCA plans to revisit the site to see if the dead birds have been removed.

The plight of wild birds being trapped in or on buildings regularly prompts calls to the charity.

In 2021, over 1,600 reports were made to the RSPCA about birds trapped in or behind netting, with many involving bird-deterrent netting.

Anyone who sees dead birds in netting, or aware of a regular issue of birds becoming trapped on buildings, is asked to forward the address, property owner, if known, and date of the incident to wildlife@rspca.org.uk.

The charity will then write to the owner with advice and guidance about resolving the issue.