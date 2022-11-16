Three belts to round off the year for Liverpool boxer Natasha Jonas

Play Brightcove video

Video report by David Chisnall

2022 has been quite the year for Natasha Jonas.

The Liverpool boxer started 2022 with no world titles and ends it with three.

Natasha beat Canadian Marie-Eve Dicaire in Manchester on Saturday to become the WBC, WBO and IBF super welterweight champion and round off the perfect year.

Natasha Jonas with her three boxing belts Credit: PA

Natasha said: "I don't think I've had a year like 2022 in my career and I've been boxing for 17 years now.

And now I'm just chilling at my nan's enjoying it with everybody because everything I go through in camp these go through it with me.

They see the ugly side of the sport. It's not always smiles and good times, there's tough times too and these go through it with me. So it's nice to come back and chill and appreciate the journey that we've been on."

Natasha Jonas in action against Marie-Eve Dicaire Credit: PA

After a busy year Natasha is now planning a relaxing end to 2022.

She'll be going on holiday and spending more time with her family as she gets refreshed and ready for another big year of boxing.

Natasha Jonas and Nikita Parris Credit: PA

And when it comes to family, Natasha is not the only member who knows about sporting success.

Her sister is the England Lioness and Manchester United footballer Nikita Parris, so winning had fast become a family pastime.