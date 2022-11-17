A number of homes in Ashton-Under-Lyne were evacuated after 'suspicious chemicals' and several guns were found in a flat.Police made the discovery at a flat on Mossley Road on Wednesday, 16 November.

Two men, aged 37 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

Officers and firefighters were called to the scene to assess the chemicals.

Emergency services on the scene. Credit: MEN Media

A number of nearby flats were evacuated as a 'precaution', but residents have been told that there is not believed to be any threat to the public.A GMP spokesman said: "This afternoon, officers searching a flat on Mossley Road, Ashton-Under-Lyne, discovered several firearms as well as a number of unidentified chemicals.

"A 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and was taken to custody for questioning where he remains. A second man, aged 43 was also arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms."Nearby flats have been evacuated as a standard safety precaution while the assessment is carried out. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

GMP's Chief Inspector Robert MacGregor added: "Following the discovery of these chemicals this afternoon, we have been working with our colleagues from GMFRS while they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation is purely a precaution.

"I would like to reassure the local community that that we don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public."