It was a dream come true for the young players at Cerebral Palsy United FC.

Former England Captain Gary Lineker was at their training ground in Partington, Greater Manchester, to make a very special presentation.

The Gamechanger Award is given to anyone whose actions both on and off the pitch have helped to change the world.

The club was recognised for helping footballers with the condition build confidence and fitness.

Operating across the North West, the club was set up to provide a positive environment for children and adults with Cerebral Palsy, or an acquired brain injury, to enjoy the game - on the pitch or on the terraces.

The award is a feature of Gary's new children's book '50 Times Football Changed the World'.

It includes stars of the game who have also had a major impact for good - which puts the club up there with the England Lionesses, Raheem Sterling and Gareth Southgate.

Lineker said: "It's really humbling to be here, the fact that you can perhaps make a bit of difference and lift somebody's day.

"The kids here are great, they're lovely and enthusiastic and they love football."

And with the World Cup due to kick off on Sunday, the young players have their eyes on Qatar - but what are England's chances in the competition?

The star added: "England have got a chance.

"I think there's no obvious favourite, there's no stand out team at the moment.

"We're one of six or seven that could win it.

"You need things that could go well for you, your best players fit at the right time, you need a bit of luck on the way.

"It's a knock-out competition, it's very very difficult to win.

"England are amongst the favourites and if it doesn't happen this time, it will happen in the next decade."