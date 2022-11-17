Skittles has appealed for people not to throw sweets after Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye during a concert.

Footage shared on social media captured the singer, who is from Cheshire, waving to crowds during a performance, before flinching and rubbing his eye.

It happened on Monday 14 November at The Forum in Los Angeles, prompting Skittles to tweet: "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles."

Fans reacted angrily to the incident, and took to social media to voice their concern for the Holmes Chapel singer.

One Twitter user wrote: "It was HORRIBLE. I can’t believe it. The pit went silent. Why would they do that?"

While another tweeted: "Can we stop throwing things at artists?"

The incident happened after Styles returned to touring after he was forced to take time off to recover from illness during his 167-date Love on Tour tour.

