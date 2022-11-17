Skittles urge people not to throw sweets after Harry Styles struck in eye during concert
Skittles has appealed for people not to throw sweets after Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye during a concert.
Footage shared on social media captured the singer, who is from Cheshire, waving to crowds during a performance, before flinching and rubbing his eye.
It happened on Monday 14 November at The Forum in Los Angeles, prompting Skittles to tweet: "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles."
Fans reacted angrily to the incident, and took to social media to voice their concern for the Holmes Chapel singer.
One Twitter user wrote: "It was HORRIBLE. I can’t believe it. The pit went silent. Why would they do that?"
While another tweeted: "Can we stop throwing things at artists?"
The incident happened after Styles returned to touring after he was forced to take time off to recover from illness during his 167-date Love on Tour tour.
