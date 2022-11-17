Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore was at the star studded event and spoke to Stephanie.

Hollywood star Stephanie Beacham has been back in Manchester attending a glittering charity event ahead of her return to ITV's Coronation Street.

The star - famous for her role in the 80s supersoap Dynasty - was in town to attend the annual star-studded Michael Josephson Charity Ball.

Stephanie with Granada's Caroline Whitmore

It is almost 13 years since Stephanie last appeared on famous cobbles.

She is reprising her role as Martha Fraser, who had a brief fling with Coronation Street legend Ken Barlow, played by William Roache.

"I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield," she said.

"It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill Roache again."

Her return visit looks set to involve another love triangle between Martha, Ken and another of his old flames, Wendy.

Stephanie Beacham returns to Coronation Street after more than 12 years

But the actress is remaining tight lipped about the storyline.

"I really don't know" Stephanie said.

"And I don't know what to say about Ken. I can talk about Bill, and it was so wonderful to see him again.

"I just love him. I'm not so sure about Ken though."

Stephanie with Bill Roache and Roberta Kerr, who plays love rival Wendy in Coronation Street. Credit: ITV

And while actor Bill Roache is excited about the new developments in Ken’s love life, he fears it will end in heartbreak.

"I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life," he said. "I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

"When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle."

The Coronation Street set in Salford

And was it nice for Stephanie to be back on the cobbles in their new home in Salford? "It was wonderful. It was wonderful" she said. " I hadn't been to the new ITV studios - at first I was slightly concerned because they looked as if they might be cold.

"But my goodness me, what a family Coronation Street is. I've had the best time. They work like clockwork, and it's a joy to be working with everyone again."

Michael Josephson with his partner Lindon Kellett and some of Santa's helpers. Credit: Michael Josephson

Stephanie said she was delighted to be able to return to Manchester to attend the star studded gala ball, which is an annual event organised by local philanthropist Michael Josephson MBE.

This year it was once again a huge success, raising a remarkable £760,000 for three local charities - Variety, the children's charity; Rainbow Trust and Mahdlo.Stephanie is in good company too, as her friend and Dynasty co-star, Dame Joan Collins attended last year's ball.

Dame Joan Collins with good friend Christopher Biggins at the 2021 Michael Josephson Charity Ball.

They may have played rivals Sable Colby and Alexis Carrington Colby in the 80s classic show, but in reality, Stephanie and Joan are good friends, with Stephanie attending the veteran star's 88th birthday party in February this year.

"It was so lovely'', Stephanie said: "Liz Hurley and I were at the same table and then the next day a call came in, and then I played Liz Hurley's mum in a film that's coming out now, and it's all just a sort of little movement of compatriots."

The star is now 75-years-old. Credit: PA

At the age of 75, Stephanie is still as glamourous as ever - and her secret? ''I don't drink, not even a wine. And I swear that does help.''

Martha is set to return to Coronation Street on November 23.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV and streams on the ITV Hub.