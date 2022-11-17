The Camp and Furnace in Liverpool has joined a growing number of pubs refusing to show World Cup matches because of "ongoing LGBTQ+ and human rights" in host country Qatar.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, but the events spot on Greenland Street in the city centre has announced it will not be showing any of the matches as it "cannot in good conscience promote the event"

The venue said it has made the decision "after taking into account the ongoing LGBTQIA+ and human rights issues surrounding the World Cup".

The Liverpool Arms in Chester has already said it will not be screening any of the matches either.

In a statement issued by the pub, the management said "After prolonged soul searching, The Liverpool Arms has decided it will not show any matches from the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar.

"As Chester's LGBTQ+ bar, we are deeply concerned about the host nation's lack of LGBTQ+ rights which are well documented.

"We will not promote this event. However, we wish England and Wales every success in the tournament."

The Liverpool Arms will not be showing World Cup games "after much soul searching" Credit: The Liverpool Arms

The World Cup has faced controversy due to the host nation's record on LGBTQ+ rights.

It is currently illegal to be gay in Qatar with a jail sentence of up to seven years.