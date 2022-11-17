The family of a pedestrian who died in a fatal collision in Morecambe have paid tribute to her.

Gill Gale, 84, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday November 14.

Her family said she had 'a zest for life' and had been on her way home from her country dancing class when the collision occured at the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive at around 9.15pm that evening.

In a statement, Mrs Gale’s family said: “Gill Gale was a much-loved mum, grandma and great grandma, and friend to many.

“Gill engaged in and enjoyed the outdoors, including nature and active voluntary roles. She led walks with the Ramblers Association, H.F. and groups from U3A, The National Trust Luke group, she was a Sizergh Castle Guide and was a member of Torrisholme Methodist Church, plus she participated in many other groups.

“She had been the Practice Manager at West End Medical Surgery and a local Brownie and Guide Leader.

“The news of Gill's tragic death has been devasting news and she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.”

Emergency services were called to a report of an accident at the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive on Monday 14 November Credit: google streetmaps

Lancashire Police were called to reports that an Audi Quattro A4 car, travelling in the direction of the Bay Gateway, had collided with a pedestrian.

The driver of the Audi, a 32-year-old man from Heysham was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Gale’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“We would encourage anyone with information about the collision, or any witnesses, to contact us.”